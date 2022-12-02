Kanye West to Alex Jones: 'I Love Nazis'

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is being widely condemned after an Infowars interview in which he told Alex Jones, among other things, "I like Hitler." After he added, "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis," Jones laughed before saying he "ha[d] to disagree with that," the Washington Post reports. White nationalist, Holocaust denier, and antisemite Nick Fuentes, whom Ye recently brought along to a dinner with Donald Trump, sat for the Thursday interview with the rapper, and the Post notes Jones seemed to "revel" in the attention swirling around the show. "This is absolutely lit. This is lit, lit, lit, lit, lit, lit. Number one show in the world right now," Jones said. More:

"Deranged." Calling Ye's comments "virulently antisemitic," Politico notes the interview sparked wide condemnation on the right. New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Jewish Republican member of Congress, called the rapper "deranged." The House Judiciary GOP Twitter account deleted a tweet from October reading, "Kanye. Elon. Trump." The Republican Jewish Coalition called the sitdown a "horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred." And there was plenty more where that came from.