SNL Skewers Herschel Walker in Cold Open

SNL isn't easing up on Herschel Walker in the final days ahead of his Georgia Senate runoff. The cold open of Saturday Night Live featured Kenan Thompson as Walker strategizing with Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson), John Cornyn (Mikey Day), and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Cecily Strong), per USA Today. When Johnson says vote counting by mail already has begun, Thompson replies, “Right. But you’ve got to remember, they’ve still got to count votes by female.”

When the candidates advise him to stay on message in the final days, he says, "Exactly, like Kanye," and he mentions werewolves and vampires. At a mention of the word "runoff," he says: "I'm good at those. My ex-wife says all I do is run off." Eventually, the senators decide the best course of action is to lock him in a safe room until the election is over. Another notable moment from the show: Host Keke Palmer, currently starring in the film Nope, announced she is pregnant in the opening monologue, notes the New York Times. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)