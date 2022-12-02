Musk Kicks Kanye West Off Twitter

A lot has changed at Twitter since the last time Kanye West was kicked off the platform, but his latest tweets were too much even for Elon Musk's looser content moderation policies. The rapper's account was suspended Thursday night after a series of what the BBC calls "erratic tweets," including one depicting a Star of David combined with a swastika. In response to a user who asked him to "FIX KANYE PLEASE," Musk tweeted: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Ye's tweets came hours after he praised Adolf Hitler and declared "I love Nazis" on Alex Jones' Infowars show.

Before he was suspended, West also tweeted a photo of a shirtless Musk being sprayed with a hose by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, saying "Let's always remember this as my final tweet," Fox Business reports. "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari," Musk tweeted. "Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight." West's Twitter account was restricted on Oct. 10, weeks before Musk bought the platform, after a series of antisemitic tweets. He didn't post again until recently, but Musk said the decision to restore his account was made before the Oct. 28 acquisition, CNBC reports.

After Thursday night's suspension, West posted on Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, sharing what he said were text messages from Musk, the Guardian reports. "Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love," said one message, to which West replied: "Who made you the judge." Musk's tweets didn't specify how long West is suspended for, but the rapper shared a screenshot that said he had been banned from tweeting for 12 hours. (Read more Kanye West stories.)