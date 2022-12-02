Warnock Leads, Obama Mocks, but Walker Stays Close

To the surprise of no one, the Senate race between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker remains extremely tight days ahead of their Tuesday runoff election in Georgia. A CNN poll of likely voters out Friday gives Democratic incumbent Warnock a 52-48 lead over the former football star, a single point above the poll's 3-point margin of error. The poll average at Real Clear Politics has Warnock up by a slightly smaller margin of 3.3 points.

Record voting: Early voting began Monday, and the Wall Street Journal reports that daily records were being smashed, with 300,000 or more voters turning out on individual days. As of Wednesday evening, more than 1 million of the state's 7 million registered voters had participated in the runoff through early voting or absentee ballots.