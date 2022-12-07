This Is the Most Fun City in America

Sin City tops WalletHub's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 7, 2022 2:00 PM CST
Looking for Fun? These US Cities Bring It
Party in the USA!   (Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages)

If only Jack Torrance had had a bit more playtime in The Shining, things may have turned out better for everyone. Time to kick back and have a little fun is an important balance to our daily stressors, and some cities host that fun in abundance. WalletHub took a look at more than 180 of the largest US metropolitan areas, examining a whopping five dozen-plus metrics across three main categories: entertainment and recreation, which looks at everything from restaurants, bowling alleys, and other general "fun" venues per capita, to factors like the weather and sports fan friendliness; nightlife and parties (think beer gardens, bars, comedy clubs, and pool halls per capita, as well as the drinking age and time of last call); and cost to do all of these fun things. To probably no one's surprise, Las Vegas tops WalletHub's list. Here, the rest of its top 10:

  1. Las Vegas (No. 1 in both "Entertainment & Recreation," "Nightlife & Parties" categories)
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Miami
  4. Atlanta
  5. New Orleans
  6. San Francisco
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Honolulu
  9. New York
  10. Chicago
