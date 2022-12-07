Lawmaker Who Clashed With Greene Gets Bomb Threat

A California state senator who has clashed with conservatives including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Charlie Kirk had his home searched for bombs Tuesday after a threat was sent to the San Francisco Standard and other outlets. The email, which had the subject line "Scott Wiener will die today," falsely accused the prominent advocate for LGBTQ rights of being a pedophile and a "groomer," SFGate reports. The email's author said bombs had been planted at Wiener's San Francisco home and they were "willing to die" shooting up his Sacramento office, reports the Standard.

No bombs were found at Wiener's home. The email's author gave their name as Zamina Tataro. The same name was used in bomb threats against Boston Children’s Hospital and a high school in Oakville, Ontario, with transgender issues cited in both cases, the National Post reports. Wiener, a Democrat whose district includes San Francisco, also received threats in June after he joked about making "Draq Queen 101" part of the K-12 curriculum, SFGate reports. After last month's mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado, Wiener, who is gay, condemned the term "groomer" as a "hate word" that "plays into the slander that LGBTQ people are pedophiles." Greene responded by calling him a "communist groomer."

"This latest wave of death threats against me relates to my work to end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the criminal justice system and my work to ensure the safety of transgender children and their families," Wiener said in a statement Tuesday. "I will always fight for the LGBTQ community—and the community as a whole—and will never let these threats stop that work." (After the elections last month, Wiener celebrated a milestone in LGBTQ representation.)