Police Looking for Car That Was Near Home Where Students Were Slain

Developments have been scant in the case of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last month, but on Wednesday, police added a new detail to the mystery: A white Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013 was near the off-campus home where the students were slain in the wee hours of Nov. 13, when the murders took place. The Moscow Police Department is now asking for help identifying the occupant of that car, whom it says could have "critical information" about the case, the AP reports. "Your information, whether you believe it is significant or not, might be the piece of the puzzle that helps investigators solve these murders," the department says in a statement. The license plate number of the sedan is not known.

To date, no suspect has been named in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, nor has any weapon been found. Also this week, police said they have been looking into the possibility that Goncalves had a stalker, but have not found any evidence yet that she did, CNN reports. She had apparently made comments to friends and family about having a stalker, KREM reports. Police did outline one October incident in which a man briefly followed Goncalves both inside and outside a local business, but said this was an isolated incident and that there was no ongoing stalking. They also said the man and an associate he was with do not appear to be connected to the stabbings. (Read more University of Idaho stories.)