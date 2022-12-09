Griner in 'Very Good Spirits,' as Viktor Bout Slams US

No new photographs or video emerged Friday afternoon of Brittney Griner, but the newly freed athlete has been reunited with her wife and appears to be in good health after 10 months in custody in Russia.

“She has been reunited with her wife, Cherelle," said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, per ABC News. "US officials who met her on the ground said she was in very good spirits, appears to be in good health," Jean-Pierre said. The WNBA star was being evaluated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, and it was not immediately clear when she would be going home.

Earlier, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Griner was in "very good spirits" and "appears to be in good health."