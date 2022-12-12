Scientists May Have Achieved 'Holy Grail' of Clean Power

The Department of Energy promises to announce a "major scientific breakthrough" on Monday. The Financial Times reports in advance that it is indeed a huge deal: Scientists have for the first time produced a net energy gain from a nuclear fusion reaction. The Washington Post confirms the news out of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, calling it the long-sought "holy grail" in the hunt for clean, cheap energy. The FT lays out the importance: "Fusion reactions emit no carbon, produce no long-lived radioactive waste and a small cup of the hydrogen fuel could theoretically power a house for hundreds of years." However, the stories make clear that we are years, perhaps decades, away from turning the milestone into a commonplace energy source.

“If this is confirmed, we are witnessing a moment of history,” physicist and author Arthur Turrell tells the FT. “Scientists have struggled to show that fusion can release more energy than is put in since the 1950s, and the researchers at Lawrence Livermore seem to have finally and absolutely smashed this decades-old goal.” New Scientist also weighs in on the formidable next steps, agreeing that it could take decades to figure out how to engineer large-scale fusion reactors and then actually build them. The Post notes that even old-school fission reactors take five years to build.

Because of those hurdles, the stories say the milestone would not provide a quick fix to current concerns about global warming. "While fusion may be able to play a role in powering the second half of the 21st century, it is unlikely to be a solution to the immediate climate crisis," per New Scientist. Still, it's seen as a monumental achievement to mimic on Earth the carbon-free reaction that powers our sun. Earlier this year, Rep. Don Beyer, chair of the bipartisan fusion energy caucus, put it this way: "Fusion has the potential to lift more citizens of the world out of poverty than anything since the invention of fire." (Read more nuclear fusion stories.)