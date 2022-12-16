Committee Moves Toward Voting Monday on Trump Counts

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol plans to consider at least three criminal charges against former President Donald Trump when it meets Monday. The panel can't bring charges itself or compel anybody else to; the vote would be on whether to recommend the Justice Department pursue the cases. The charges up for debate include insurrection, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the US government, Politico reports. Any recommendations to charge Trump would be accompanied by supportive evidence the committee has compiled.

The panel has "been very careful in crafting these recommendations and tethering them to the facts that we've uncovered," Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren told CNN. Charges against others in the case could be recommended, as well. The Justice Department has its own special counsel investigation of Trump concerning the uprising in progress. Monday's meeting is scheduled to be the committee's final public session. Its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, said the final report will be released Wednesday. He's said the committee also could recommend other entities take actions, per the New York Times, including the House Ethics Committee, the Federal Election Commission, and bar associations. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)