Elon Musk Hears the Boos at Dave Chapelle Show

It could be a pop-culture thought experiment: Would fans of one divisive figure, Dave Chapelle, embrace the even more divisive figure of Elon Musk? As it turns out, not so much. As Gizmodo reports, Chapelle brought Musk up on stage Sunday night in San Francisco, and it seemed that the boo birds trumped those cheering. You can see for yourself via this YouTube video from Gizmodo's Matt Novak. “You weren’t expecting this, were you?” Musk tells Chappelle at one point, per CNBC News. “It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked about the jeers, drawing laughter from Musk himself.

At one point, Musk asks, “Dave, what should I say?” and Chapelle responds, “Don’t say nothing. It’ll only spoil the moment." He adds: "Do you hear that sound, Elon? That’s the sound of pending civil unrest. I can’t wait to see what store you decimate next." One audience member, Sudowrite founder James Yu, tweeted a recap unflattering to the Twitter CEO: “Was at the Dave Chapelle show at SF tonight and who comes on but Elon Musk! A good 80% of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like absolutely turns into a corncob." Musk has not directly commented on the moment, but he did tweet this on Monday morning: "The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters." (On Sunday, Musk suggested that Anthony Fauci be prosecuted.)