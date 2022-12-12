Al Roker: Latest Health Scare a 'Tough Slog'

Al Roker is still unable to return to the Today show after some recent health issues, but he made an appearance Monday morning via video to offer an update. "Listen, it’s been a tough slog. I’m not going to deny this," said the 68-year-old, per NBC News. "It’s been the hardest one yet, and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries." He added, however, that he's "a very fortunate person" because he has the resources for health care, along with the support of friends and family.

"You guys have been terrific coming by the hospital," Roker said from his home on Monday, referring to his NBC colleagues. "Hoda (Kotb) was actually, I think, named as an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a 'Ho-dini,' the way she would just be there." Roker was hospitalized in November because of blood clots, then released, but he had to return after Thanksgiving for unspecified issues, per Yahoo Entertainment. Last week, he announced he was back home again.

As for a potential return to the show, he said it would happen eventually. "You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you're in the hospital—and I was in the hospital for four weeks," he said. "So it's just a certain amount of weakness. I'm doing physical therapy every day. Occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back." (Roker revealed a diagnosis of prostate cancer in 2020.)