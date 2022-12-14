Christmas Card Photo Has William, Kate in Sneakers

It's jeans for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 14, 2022 11:16 AM CST
Prince William, Kate Go Casual for the Christmas Card
In this undated photo made available by Kensington Palace on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, Britain's Prince William, left and Kate, Princess of Wales pose for a photo with their children, from second left, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, England.   (Matt Porteous/Prince and Princess of Wales/ Kensington Palace via AP)

King Charles wore a three-piece suit and Camilla, queen consort, donned a hat for their Christmas card. The Prince and Princess of Wales took the more casual route for their own holiday greeting. Their Christmas card image, released Tuesday, shows Prince William and Kate in jeans and sneakers, walking hand in hand with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The kids are wearing sneakers and shorts, with the boys in short-sleeve polos and Charlotte in a short-sleeve shirt.

The photo was taken in Norfolk by Matt Porteous, who the BBC reports also took their 2020 Christmas card image and the official pictures of Prince George on his third birthday, among other shots of the family. Quips USA Today, "Royals, they're just like us. Or at least they dress like us for their Christmas card." (It's even more casual than last year's.)

