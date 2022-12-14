King Charles wore a three-piece suit and Camilla, queen consort, donned a hat for their Christmas card. The Prince and Princess of Wales took the more casual route for their own holiday greeting. Their Christmas card image, released Tuesday, shows Prince William and Kate in jeans and sneakers, walking hand in hand with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The kids are wearing sneakers and shorts, with the boys in short-sleeve polos and Charlotte in a short-sleeve shirt.

The photo was taken in Norfolk by Matt Porteous, who the BBC reports also took their 2020 Christmas card image and the official pictures of Prince George on his third birthday, among other shots of the family. Quips USA Today, "Royals, they're just like us. Or at least they dress like us for their Christmas card." (It's even more casual than last year's.)