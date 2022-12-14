Azealia Banks Says She's Never Going Back to Australia

American rapper Azealia Banks has declared that her tour of Australia is a "farewell tour"—and the farewell is definitely not a fond one. After a concert in Brisbane was called off Tuesday hours before Banks was due to perform, she said this will be her "very last time touring Australia," the Guardian reports. "This place makes me utterly miserable and I’m too black and beautiful to have a bunch of white people in my face playing with me over their WEAK ASS CURRENCY," she said on Instagram. At the current exchange rate, an Australian dollar is worth around 69 cents American, down from $1.04 a decade ago, but currency wasn't Banks' main complaint.

"Last time I was in Brisbane and ya’ll threw shit on the stage and damn near almost f---ing hit me in the face with a f---ing bottle of soda or whatever it was," Banks said. "That was the most racist, most demoralising experience of my f---ing life and right now I’m on a really good track." She later said the Brisbane show would go ahead, but "any and everything that can be considered a projectile must be checked in at coat check. No keys, no coins, no hairbrushes, no vape pens, no lighters. No drinks on the dancefloor." Touring company Point Productions, however, told ticket holders the concert had indeed been cancelled, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Banks, who performed in Sydney Sunday night, said a planned Melbourne show that had to be rescheduled was also being called off, reports NME. "The promoters dragged their feet, agreed to provide a number of amenities which were not provided," she said. "I have been at the airport since 7am. There will be no rescheduled Melbourne show." Banks doesn't have a great history with Australia, the Guardian notes. In 2015, she called the Splendour in the Grass music festival a "waste of my f---ing time." Audience members have hurled things at her on several occasions. She walked off stage 90 seconds into a 2013 Melbourne concert after a beer can was thrown at her. (Read more Australia stories.)