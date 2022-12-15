Donald Trump teased an upcoming "major announcement" Wednesday on Truth Social, and on Thursday he unveiled it. His 2024 running mate, perhaps? Nope, Trump is selling what he calls "digital trading cards" featuring none other than himself, reports the Washington Examiner. "These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting," reads his social media post. The NFT cards cost $99 each, and examples on the CollectTrumpCards.com website feature Trump as a superhero, an astronaut, a NASCAR driver, etc.

Those who buy one are entered into a sweepstakes with a prize of having dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and those who buy 45 cards (Trump was the 45th president) are guaranteed a dinner invitation. "Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community," says Trump in an accompanying video, per Mediaite. "It's my community and I think it's something you're going to like and you're going to like it a lot." One digital version of the president is adorned in a Superman-like costume that features the letter "T" instead of "S." When he recovered from COVID as president, Trump reportedly pitched the idea of ripping off his dress shirt to reveal a Superman shirt underneath. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)