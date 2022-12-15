Reporter Stumbles Onto Kyrsten Sinema's 'Side Hustle'

A post at Slate by writer Christina Cauterucci declares in its headline, "I think I found Kyrsten Sinema's side hustle." That side hustle: The Arizona senator, newly independent, is an active seller of hand-me-down designer clothes and used athletic gear at Facebook Marketplace. For example, Cauterucci bought a pair of stilettos shoes from Sinema on a recent Tuesday morning. "They're beautiful shoes," Sinema messaged after the Venmo cash was transferred. "Enjoy them!" At the time of writing, Cauterucci was pretty sure, but not positive, that the "Kyrsten Sinema" she was dealing with was the senator.

Would "a sitting senator respond within seconds on a weekday morning to a message about her used heels?" she wonders. "Would it be worth her time to photograph a pair of old shoes, write a sales listing, field inquiries from potential buyers, and arrange pickup logistics—all for just $65?" As it turns out, yup. At the Arizona Mirror, Jim Small confirms that it is the senator: He has covered her for years as a journalist and is Facebook friends with her, in order to track potential stories. "As a result, I can see that the Kyrsten Sinema selling a $3,500 road bike frame is the same one I've been Facebook friends with for some 15 or so years, and the one with whom I share 143 friends—almost all of whom are from the world of Arizona politics and government."

The shoes and that bike frame are just two of the dozens of items listed for sale by Sinema, known for her eclectic fashion sense as well as her triathlon competitions. Cauterucci ticks them off, including a $25 trucker hat, $150 stainless steel watch, and $500 bicycle case. One interesting part of the account is how Cauterucci details how Sinema's seller posts often go up on big political days. For example: "On Nov. 9, the day after the midterm elections, when Sinema wasn’t tweeting about the importance of democratic systems ... Sinema visited multiple Facebook groups to post listings for a brand-new $85 bike saddle and a $215 cycling onesie." A spokesperson for the senator neither confirmed nor denied but suggested it was a non-story. (Read more Kyrsten Sinema stories.)