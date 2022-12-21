Rumer Willis is pregnant with her first baby, she announced Tuesday. The 34-year-old, Bruce Willis' and Demi Moore's oldest child, kept things simple on Instagram, sharing a couple pictures of her beau, musician/producer Derek Richard Thomas, and her growing belly and captioning the post with just a seedling emoji. But, as E!, USA Today, and People report, others in the family got effusive, like sister Scout, who commented, "I feel so good. What a joyful hard launch party." And Moore, who separated from Bruce Willis in 1998 but has remained friendly with the father of her three daughters, shared Rumer Willis' photos on her own Instagram with the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

Bruce and Demi also share daughter Tallulah, and Bruce has two other daughters with wife Emma Heming Willis; this will be his and Demi's first grandchild. In 2020, when the blended family quarantined together amid the COVID lockdowns, Rumer joked on a talk show that her dad "was like, ‘So I’d like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It’s a lot of women, obviously. He has five daughters and my mom and my stepmom. There’s just a lot of female energy." She and Thomas have been romantically linked since earlier this year. (Bruce Willis' cognitive struggles forced him to give up acting, and his ex-wife recently posted photos of him enjoying the holidays with the whole family crew.)