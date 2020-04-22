(Newser) – Although the rest of the world may think it's odd that Bruce Willis is in quarantine with his ex-wife and three older daughters, instead of with his current wife and their two young daughters, it's apparently no big deal to Willis and gang. Willis, former wife Demi Moore, and their three girls—31-year-old Rumer, 28-year-old Scout, and Tallulah, 26—are holed up in their own private Idaho (literally in Idaho, in the house the girls grew up in). Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming, is in Los Angeles with kids Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5, per ETOnline.com. Scout told the Dopey podcast this week there's a reason for this unconventional arrangement, and they're all good with it. "My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters, but my younger sister ... had never gotten the talk about not f---ing with hypothermic needles that she found," Scout said.

She went on to explain that Evelyn had poked herself in the foot with a needle at a park: "My stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results from taking her to the doctor, so my dad came up here and then travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters." Scout said it's been "funny" to be isolated with her "nerdy, adorable, '90s parents in a small town" and that she considers this to be "divine timing" in that she gets to hang out with them both all day. As for Heming, a source tells ET that she and Bruce are both "good friends" with Moore, and that "none of this is weird to them," adding: "It's outside people who are making it more than it is." CNN notes Bruce Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000, while Willis and Heming tied the knot in 2009. (Read more Bruce Willis stories.)

