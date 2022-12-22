Target Recalls Weighted Blankets After Girls' Deaths

Target is recalling more than 200,000 weighted blankets after a pair of young girls suffocated earlier this year, reports CBS News. The recall involves 204,000 Pillowfort blankets, the chain and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. The recall notice warns that a "young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation." The federal agency says two girls ages 4 and 6 died in that manner in April at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The 6-pound blankets, made in China and retailing for $40, are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. The specs from the CPSC:

"The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets."