Target Recalls Weighted Blankets After Girls' Deaths

Pair suffocated with Pillowfort product
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 22, 2022 3:50 PM CST
Target Recalls Weighted Blankets After 2 Deaths
Target has recalled Pillowfort weighted blankets.   (Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Target is recalling more than 200,000 weighted blankets after a pair of young girls suffocated earlier this year, reports CBS News. The recall involves 204,000 Pillowfort blankets, the chain and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. The recall notice warns that a "young child can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation." The federal agency says two girls ages 4 and 6 died in that manner in April at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The 6-pound blankets, made in China and retailing for $40, are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. The specs from the CPSC:

  • "The blankets come in eight prints or colors including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. Item numbers 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White), 097-02-0148 (Space Navy), 097-02-0361(Pink), 097-02-0363 (Blue), 097-02-0364 (Gray), 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red), 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation) and 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink) are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets."
Customers can contact Target here for more information about refunds and the recall itself. (Read more Target stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X