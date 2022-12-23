Although an intense winter storm is wreaking havoc across the nation, it was somewhat surprising that a Wisconsin school shuttered on Friday, as its principal notes they haven't called a snow day in "many years," per NBC 26. Even more surprising, however, was the way Jack Knaack announced that snow day to teachers, students, and staff at Appleton's Richmond Elementary School: via a music video that's apparently been a very long time in the making.

The nearly three-minute parody video, set to the tune of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and shown to kids in class on Thursday, ahead of their unexpected day off, begins with Knaack snowblowing his driveway, then follows him in different scenarios—driving a snowplow, visiting the school dressed in a Green Bay Packers jacket and "cheesehead"-style top hat, playing on the playground in the snow, and even catching more zzz's in bed. "We ain't gonna have no school / Ain't gonna have no school," he (badly but confidently) lip-syncs in the chorus to his own voice-over.

If that seems like a lot for Knaack to have pulled together on such short notice, that's because, per Today, "it was the moment he had been waiting for." You see, "for years he'd been recording clips that he would eventually edit together to make the big snow day announcement," the outlet notes. The principal said when he found out on Thursday that, due to extremely low temperatures, schools would be closed, he pulled up all those edited-together snippets recorded by his son and prepped the video for release. Knaack says compiling the footage itself only took a couple of days, but it became a multiyear project "because [we were] just waiting for the snow to come." More here on his labor of glove. (Read more uplifting news stories.)