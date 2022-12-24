If your favorite part of the year is at the end, when ex-presidents release their "best of" lists, Barack Obama has hooked you up yet again. The 61-year-old former commander in chief has released his annual roundup of favorite books, movies, and songs, and the eclectic mix has something for everyone, per CNN. "I always look forward to sharing my lists ... with all of you," he wrote on Twitter. Here, 10 of Obama's top picks in each category:
Books
- The Light We Carry, by Michelle Obama ("I'm a bit biased on this one," her husband quips)
- Liberation Day, by George Saunders
- Trust, by Hernan Diaz
- Sea of Tranquility, by Emily St. John Mandel
- Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson
- The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan
- Afterlives, by Abdulrazak Gurnah
- The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, by Stacy Schiff
- The School for Good Mothers, by Jessamine Chan
- An Immense World, by Ed Yong
Movies
Music
- The Fabelmans
- The Woman King
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Tar
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Emily the Criminal
- Decision to Leave
- Petite Maman
- Happening
- A Hero
- "Break My Soul," by Beyonce
- "Titi Me Pregunto," by Bad Bunny
- "About Damn Time," by Lizzo
- "The Heart Part 5," by Kendrick Lamar
- "American Teenager," Ethel Cain
- "Tamagotchi," by Omar Apollo
- "Dodinin," by Leyla McCalla
- "'Round Midnight," by Adam Blackstone (feat. Jazmine Sullivan)
- "Home Maker," by Sudan Archives
- "Problem With It," Plains
