If your favorite part of the year is at the end, when ex-presidents release their "best of" lists, Barack Obama has hooked you up yet again. The 61-year-old former commander in chief has released his annual roundup of favorite books, movies, and songs, and the eclectic mix has something for everyone, per CNN. "I always look forward to sharing my lists ... with all of you," he wrote on Twitter. Here, 10 of Obama's top picks in each category:



Books

The Light We Carry, by Michelle Obama ("I'm a bit biased on this one," her husband quips)

Liberation Day, by George Saunders

Trust, by Hernan Diaz

Sea of Tranquility, by Emily St. John Mandel

Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson

The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan

Afterlives, by Abdulrazak Gurnah

The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, by Stacy Schiff

The School for Good Mothers, by Jessamine Chan

An Immense World, by Ed Yong

Movies