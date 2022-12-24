Looking for Books, Films to Enjoy? Obama Shares His Faves

By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 24, 2022 7:30 AM CST
Former President Barack Obama is seen during a rally for Sen. Raphael Warnock on Dec. 1 in Atlanta.   (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

If your favorite part of the year is at the end, when ex-presidents release their "best of" lists, Barack Obama has hooked you up yet again. The 61-year-old former commander in chief has released his annual roundup of favorite books, movies, and songs, and the eclectic mix has something for everyone, per CNN. "I always look forward to sharing my lists ... with all of you," he wrote on Twitter. Here, 10 of Obama's top picks in each category:

Books

  • The Light We Carry, by Michelle Obama ("I'm a bit biased on this one," her husband quips)
  • Liberation Day, by George Saunders
  • Trust, by Hernan Diaz
  • Sea of Tranquility, by Emily St. John Mandel
  • Black Cake, by Charmaine Wilkerson
  • The Candy House, by Jennifer Egan
  • Afterlives, by Abdulrazak Gurnah
  • The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, by Stacy Schiff
  • The School for Good Mothers, by Jessamine Chan
  • An Immense World, by Ed Yong

Movies

  • The Fabelmans
  • The Woman King
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Tar
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Emily the Criminal
  • Decision to Leave
  • Petite Maman
  • Happening
  • A Hero
Music Check out other options recommended by Obama. (Read more Barack Obama stories.)

