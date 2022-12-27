The phrase "nepo baby" entered the lexicon in a big way in 2022, the lingo short for "nepotism baby" and the phrase referring to children of famous people who've become famous themselves. New York magazine brought all this into a focus with a year-end "Year of the Nepo Baby" feature that provided, among other things, a comprehensive list of such "babies" in Hollywood and elsewhere. One celeb mentioned was Kate Hudson, daughter of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who isn't her biological father but raised her as his own. Hudson is now pushing back against the idea that nepo babies are unique to Hollywood.

"I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]," the actor told the Independent in an interview published over the weekend. "I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood," the 43-year-old added. "Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, 'Wait, whose child is this?' Like, 'This person knows nothing!'" Hudson also has siblings in the acting business, including Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson, per the The Hollywood Reporter. And her eldest son, Ryder, is a budding musician.

"I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family," she says. "It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it." And the only thing that matters is the end result, she says: "I don't care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is—if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter." As for the phrase "nepo baby," New York explains that its origins sprang from a February tweet about young actor Maude Apatow of Euphoria, daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. For the record, Maude Apatow isn't thrilled with the label, either. (Read more Kate Hudson stories.)