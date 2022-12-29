Cops: Robbery Suspect Fled, Home Alone Moment Ensued

An alleged armed robber was foiled in the early hours of Christmas Day in what police say was like a scene from Home Alone. Police say Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez concealed himself behind a business in Gainesville, Georgia, which has been experiencing unusually low temperatures, and demanded cash from an employee who left the building around 1am Sunday, Fox 5 reports. Police say a physical altercation followed and when a second employee left the business, Sajbocho-Ordonez was startled and fired a shot that didn't hit anybody. He then tried to run off, but slipped on a patch of ice and hit his head, police say.

Police say witnesses took two guns from Sajbocho-Ordonez while he was on the ground. He was taken to the county jail and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault, WJBF reports. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook tells the Gainesville Times that it's not clear whether facial injuries seen in the suspect's mugshot happened from the fall or an altercation at the scene. "We know that is how officers found him when they arrived," Holbrook says. (Read more Georgia stories.)