Report: Things Are Getting Messy at Twitter HQ

Elon Musk has been "cutting costs like crazy," as he put it, at Twitter in a bid to reverse what he says is a projected negative cash flow of roughly $3 billion next year. The New York Times speaks with largely unnamed sources who detail the shape those cuts are taking, and one of the standout nuggets involves an allegedly growing mess. Twitter is not only looking to get out of some of its leases (the company has reportedly stopped making rent payments on its Seattle office), it has also been cutting the janitorial services, and not without consequences, current and former employees say.

At the company's San Francisco headquarters, Twitter now occupies two floors instead of six, and KQED reports the 48 janitors who worked there lost their jobs when Twitter ended its contract with their employer, Flagship. The news outlet suggests Flagship was replaced by a nonunion contractor. The Times makes no mention of that but offers this colorful description of the current state of things: