Report: Things Are Getting Messy at Twitter HQ

Quite literally
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 30, 2022 7:39 AM CST
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Dec. 8.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Elon Musk has been "cutting costs like crazy," as he put it, at Twitter in a bid to reverse what he says is a projected negative cash flow of roughly $3 billion next year. The New York Times speaks with largely unnamed sources who detail the shape those cuts are taking, and one of the standout nuggets involves an allegedly growing mess. Twitter is not only looking to get out of some of its leases (the company has reportedly stopped making rent payments on its Seattle office), it has also been cutting the janitorial services, and not without consequences, current and former employees say.

At the company's San Francisco headquarters, Twitter now occupies two floors instead of six, and KQED reports the 48 janitors who worked there lost their jobs when Twitter ended its contract with their employer, Flagship. The news outlet suggests Flagship was replaced by a nonunion contractor. The Times makes no mention of that but offers this colorful description of the current state of things:

  • "With people packed into more confined spaces, the smell of leftover takeout food and body odor has lingered on the floors, according to four current and former employees. Bathrooms have grown dirty, these people said. And because janitorial services have largely been ended, some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home."
