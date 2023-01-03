10 Greatest Singers Ever

Rolling Stone is out with an intriguing list sure to cause plenty of debate. The outlet has ranked the 200 greatest singers of all time. Already, fans of Celine Dion are angry she failed to make the top 200, notes CBS News. Aretha Franklin ended up at No. 1, with Rolling Stone declaring that her "singing is the most magnificent sound to emerge from America—more universal than Coltrane’s horn, bolder than Hendrix’s guitar." Here is how the top 10 shook out:

Aretha Franklin Whitney Houston Sam Cooke Billie Holliday Mariah Carey Ray Charles Stevie Wonder Beyonce Otis Redding Al Green