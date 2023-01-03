10 Greatest Singers Ever

Aretha tops the list at 'Rolling Stone,' which ranks the top 200
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2023 5:57 PM CST
In this 1975 photo, singer Aretha Franklin performs during the 47th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.   (AP Photo, File)

Rolling Stone is out with an intriguing list sure to cause plenty of debate. The outlet has ranked the 200 greatest singers of all time. Already, fans of Celine Dion are angry she failed to make the top 200, notes CBS News. Aretha Franklin ended up at No. 1, with Rolling Stone declaring that her "singing is the most magnificent sound to emerge from America—more universal than Coltrane’s horn, bolder than Hendrix’s guitar." Here is how the top 10 shook out:

  1. Aretha Franklin
  2. Whitney Houston
  3. Sam Cooke
  4. Billie Holliday
  5. Mariah Carey
  6. Ray Charles
  7. Stevie Wonder
  8. Beyonce
  9. Otis Redding
  10. Al Green
See the full list, which includes descriptions of each. (Or check out other notable lists.)

