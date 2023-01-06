Horror Film M3GAN Gives Us a New 'Classic Character'

January is known as a dump month at the theater, with the perception that films released this month are destined for cinematic oblivion. According to critics, Gerard Johnstone's M3GAN, out Friday, is a clear exception. The PG-13 horror film—in which a roboticist (Allison Williams) enlists the help of a self-learning doll (played by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) to protect her orphaned niece (Violet McGraw) at all costs—has a 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's what they're saying:

"A high-kitsch cautionary tale for an age when technology, especially for kids, is becoming the new companionship," M3GAN "almost feels like it could be a cult film, the sort of thriller that generates a small but devoted following and maybe a sequel or two," writes Owen Gleiberman at Variety. He describes the Model 3 Generative Android as "HAL 9000 meets a lost Olsen sister meets Chucky."

It's "one of those films that deserves the hype and then some," writes Chase Hutchinson at the Seattle Times. "A treat of a horror romp" that's "more silly than it is truly scary," the film "keeps finding new ways to tease out the most fun it can from its premise." In M3gan, expect "a pint-size version of the Terminator with heaps of sass," he writes. "It is a sharp film and classic character that is worth lending your ear to, even as it could soon be ripped free from your head."