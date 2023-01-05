Avengers, Thanos Actors Send Their Love to Renner

Jeremy Renner, who was critically injured in a New Year's Day snowplow accident, shared a selfie from his hospital bed in an Instagram post Tuesday—and the Avengers star got a lot of love from other actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Variety reports that Renner, who plays Hawkeye, received message of support from fellow Avengers actors Chris Evans, who wrote, "Tough as nails. Love you buddy," and Chris Hemsworth, who wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" Josh Brolin, who played archvillain Thanos, wrote "Close but no cigar. You're blessed. Quick recovery, brother."

Chris Pratt, star of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, wrote, "Continued prayers your way brutha." The many other well-wishers included directors the Russo brothers and Taika Waititi, who wrote, "My brother I love you." Numerous stars from outside the MCU offered their support, including Kate Hudson, Isla Fisher, and Penelope Cruz, per Variety. At a press conference Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was run over by his own snowplow after he helped free a family member in a vehicle stuck in deep snow near his Reno-area home.

A rep for the 51-year-old actor said Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the accident and has undergone surgery. His family is "tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans," the rep said, per the AP. According to a 911 emergency log obtained by TMZ, Renner was "completely crushed" by the plow, and the right side of his chest collapsed. (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)