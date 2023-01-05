The news on Damar Hamlin had a decidedly optimistic bent on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills cited "remarkable improvement" in an update from a Cincinnati hospital, where the 24-year-old has spent the last two days sedated after suffering cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Other accounts also sounded a hopeful note:

The Bills: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."