The news on Damar Hamlin had a decidedly optimistic bent on Thursday. The Buffalo Bills cited "remarkable improvement" in an update from a Cincinnati hospital, where the 24-year-old has spent the last two days sedated after suffering cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Other accounts also sounded a hopeful note:
- The Bills: "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the Bills tweeted. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."
- A teammate: "Our boy is doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement," tweeted fellow Bills player Kaiir Elam, per Fox Sports. "Thank you God. Keep the prayers coming please. All love 3!"
- ESPN reporter: "Good news continues to be shared by those close to Damar Hamlin," tweeted ESPN's Dianna Russini. "I'm told doctors are very happy with his progress and believe he's even ahead of schedule in his recovery. Damar has even been able to hold/grip hands with some family & friends."
- Agents: "Damar has made substantial improvement overnight," said a statement from Hamlin's agents at the Agency 1 Athlete Management Group, per the Buffalo News. "We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors, and hospital staff and everyone who has played a role in this process."
