Parks and Rec star Aubrey Plaza is riding high after her starring turn in HBO's White Lotus and the film Emily the Criminal, and now she's about to add another notch on her belt: The 38-year-old actor will be hosting Saturday Night Live's return to the air on Jan. 21, with Sam Smith as the musical guest, reports Deadline. Her appearance will be followed a week later with Creed III actor and director Michael B. Jordan in the hosting chair and rapper Lil Baby holding musical guest honors.

Variety notes that it's an SNL debut for Plaza, Jordan, and Lil Baby, who released his latest album, It's Only Me, in October, per CNN. This will be the third appearance on the show as a musical guest for Smith, whose new album, Gloria, comes out at the end of the month. The hosts and musical guests for the three consecutive SNL shows kicking off on Feb. 4 have yet to be announced. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)