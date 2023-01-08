'Tense Moment': A Near-Fight Highlights House Drama

Kevin McCarthy finally got enough votes to become House speaker, but it required high drama that nearly escalated into physical confrontation. A look at some key moments in the approximately half-hour between the 14th and 15th ballot:

Near fight: The most dramatic moment happened when Mike Rogers of Alabama angrily approached Matt Gaetz of Florida on the House floor and had to be restrained by their fellow Republican, North Carolina's Richard Hudson, reports the AP. This happened after the 14th vote, when Gaetz opted again not to vote for McCarthy, despite an apparent deal to do so.

More on that: "It was a very tense moment, and I was just trying to play a role to keep the tensions down," said Hudson afterward. Rogers declined to comment. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she expects Rogers to be disciplined, per Fox News. "Mike Rogers lost his temper and was basically going to, you know, put his hands on Matt," Greene said. "That was completely out of line, and then I'm sure it'll be dealt with."