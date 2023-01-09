Thai Princess Collapsed Weeks Ago, Remains Unconscious

Bacterial infection led to heart problem, palace says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2023 2:19 AM CST
Thai Princess Collapsed Weeks Ago, Is Still Unconscious
Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol of Thailand, Chairperson of the Commission, waits for the start of the 21st session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice at the International Center, in Vienna, Austria Monday, April 23, 2012.   (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Princess Bajrakitiyabha of Thailand has not regained consciousness, more than three weeks after the 44-year-old collapsed due to a heart problem while training her dog for a competition. The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and potential heir to the throne, the princess had a bacterial infection that led to inflammation, which then caused the severe heart arrhythmia that led to her collapse, Reuters and the Bangkok Post report. "Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely," the palace said in a statement issued Saturday. Under Thai law, the king designates his heir, and he has not done so yet. (Read more Thailand stories.)

