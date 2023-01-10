MTG, Dr. Dre Get Into It Over Video

It's not unusual for musicians to object to politicians using their music, but a flareup Monday was more colorful than most. It started when GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E."—at least the instrumental part—in a video playing up her role in helping get Kevin McCarthy elected as House speaker, reports BuzzFeed. Among other things, it shows her striding through the halls of Congress and taking a call from "DT," meaning Donald Trump. (The video has been taken down from social media, but TMZ still has it here; the original song is here.) The rapper then issued a scathing cease-and-desist letter and statement.

Dre: "I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one," says Dre. And the lawyer's letter adds: "One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It's possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."

MTG: After being briefly locked out of her Twitter account, MTG returned (sans video) with a statement of her own, per Deadline. "While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs."