Iconic Songs About Places Their Writers Hadn't Been To

Sometimes a song can evoke a place so fully it's like being there—apparently for the songwriter as well, writes Amanda Mannen in Cracked. Hopefully today isn't the day you found out about Santa Claus, because Mannen somewhat gleefully runs through some of the most iconic odes to place in American song lore and how their scribes had never set foot in aforementioned place.

"Born on the Bayou," Credence Clearwater Revival: If by "bayou," you mean "Northern California," then John Fogerty and Co., the inventors of "swamp rock," were definitely born there.