Knock at the Cabin Unseats Avatar

For the first time in almost two months, the box office doesn't belong to blue people. After seven weeks as the top film in theaters, Avatar: The Way of Water was knocked out of the No. 1 spot by the M. Night Shyamalan thriller Knock at the Cabin and the octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady. The AP reports that Knock at the Cabin, a home invasion horror film with an apocalyptic riff, dethroned James Cameron's 3-D sci-fi epic with $14.2 million in ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Universal Pictures release stars Dave Bautista as one of four strangers who approach a family vacationing in a rural cabin.

The opening for Knock at the Cabin came up shy of some of Shyamalan's recent releases. But it still became his seventh film as director to open No. 1. The film, which drew mostly positive reviews from critics (68% on Rotten Tomatoes), added another $7 million internationally. Taking second place was 80 for Brady, a comedy about four friends—played by Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field—who take a trip to the 2017 Super Bowl. Shortly after announcing his retirement from football again, Tom Brady attended the film's premiere. Paramount Pictures partnered with exhibitors to play 80 for Brady at matinee prices to help attract what it expected to be an older audience. The strategy appeared to work.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

