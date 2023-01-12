Report: Twitter Abruptly Closes Asia Headquarters

Employees at Twitter's Asia headquarters found out on very short notice Wednesday that they would be working from home, insiders say. Sources tell Bloomberg that workers at the Singapore headquarters were told via email that they had to clean out their desks and be out of the building by 5pm. Twitter is being sued for not paying rent at one of its San Francisco offices, and non-payment of rent was the reason for the abrupt closure of the Singapore office, according to Casey Newton at Platformer. "Landlords walked employees out of the building," Newton tweeted. Bloomberg's sources say the Singapore staffers have been reassigned as remote workers until further notice in Twitter's internal system.

The Singapore office and other international offices were hit hard by job cuts after Elon Musk took control of Twitter in November. Sources tell Insider that more international offices, including those in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Australia, and several in Europe, will close down in the coming weeks as cost-cutting continues. In November, Twitter's Africa headquarters in Accra, Ghana, was shut down just four days after it opened. Last week, the Guinness Book of World Records announced that Musk had set a new world record for the worst loss of personal fortune in history, with his net worth dropping by close to $200 billion since a Nov. 2021 peak. Guinness said it broke the record of $58.6 billion set by Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son in 2000. (Read more Twitter stories.)