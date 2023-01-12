George Santos didn't just lie about attending Baruch College—he made himself an elite student and a fictional volleyball star there. The New York Times has more details on the new New York congressman's web of lies, including a copy of the two-page resume he submitted to the Nassau County Republican Committee as a candidate. On the resume, the 34-year-old said he graduated in the top 1% of his class at Baruch, which he did not, in fact, attend. What's more, in answers to a questionnaire to the committee, Santos claimed that he helped the school's volleyball team to a title. "He said he was a star and that they won the championship and he was a striker," says committee Chair Joseph G. Cairo.

Santos also falsely claims on the resume to have received a master's at NYU after notching a strong score on the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) of 710. He also falsely details working at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. County Republicans say they were duped and now want Santos to resign from Congress, but he's adamantly refusing to do so. "I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians," he tweeted Wednesday. "I will NOT resign!" (Read more George Santos stories.)