Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, alongside her son and near her father. The site at the Memphis mansion is "next to her beloved son Ben," who died in 2020, a family representative told Yahoo Entertainment. The graves of her father, Elvis; grandparents, Vernon and Gladys, and great-grandmother Minnie Mae also are in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, per Rolling Stone. Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday in Los Angeles, was born in Memphis. Elvis Presley died there in 1977.

Fans gathered Friday at the estate to mourn his only child, per the AP. "Elvis died young, and so did she. And her son, his passing was very tragic as well," said Angela Ferraro, 32. "It's hard, and it's devastating." Stephanie T. Perez told the New York Times that her mother took her to the same spot after Elvis died, when she was 2. "I just felt it was important to be on this street the day his daughter passed away," Perez said. "You hate it for them. You hate it for Elvis's legacy. You hate it for her life that was cut short." (Read more Lisa Marie Presley stories.)