This University Has the Most Stressed-Out Students

UC Berkeley is known as a "workaholic" school, according to the online learning platform Preply, and that may explain why the university's students appear to be the most stressed-out in the nation. Preply analyzed student tweets from college towns during the fall semester and assessed them for stress with a machine-learning tool. (For purposes of the survey, a "college town" is defined as one in which at least 30% of the population is made up of students.) The results, which list the college town, the college or colleges located there, and the percentage of stressed tweets:
Most stressed college towns
- Berkeley, California; UC-Berkeley; 42.7%
- Cambridge, Massachusetts; Harvard; 34.5%
- (tie) Iowa City, Iowa; University of Iowa; 30.9%
- (tie) College Park, Maryland; University of Maryland-College Park; 30.9%
- East Lansing, Michigan; Michigan State University; 30.4%
- Stanford, California; Stanford University; 30.3%
- Ann Arbor, Michigan; University of Michigan-Ann Arbor; 29.7%
- Charlottesville, Virginia; University of Virginia; 29.4%
- Notre Dame, Indiana; University of Notre Dame, Saint Mary's College; 29.2%
- Ithaca, New York; Cornell; 29.1%
Least stressed college towns
- West Lafayette, Indiana; Purdue University; 15%
- Lawrence, Kansas; University of Kansas; 18.3%
- Normal, Illinois; Illinois State University; 20.3%
- Starkville, Mississippi; Mississippi State University; 21%
- Bozeman, Montana; Montana State University; 21.4%
- Manhattan, Kansas; Kansas State University; 22.2%
- Oxford, Ohio; Miami University-Oxford; 22.2%
- Amherst, Massachusetts; University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Amherst College, Hampshire College; 22.3%
- Oxford, Mississippi; University of Mississippi; 23.2%
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama; University of Alabama; 23.5%
Read the full rankings
. (Or check out other notable lists
.)