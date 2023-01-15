This University Has the Most Stressed-Out Students

Berkeley fares the worst in new assessment
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 15, 2023 10:45 AM CST
10 Most, Least Stressed College Towns
UC Berkeley has the most stressed-out students, according to a new assessment.   (Getty / yhelfman)

UC Berkeley is known as a "workaholic" school, according to the online learning platform Preply, and that may explain why the university's students appear to be the most stressed-out in the nation. Preply analyzed student tweets from college towns during the fall semester and assessed them for stress with a machine-learning tool. (For purposes of the survey, a "college town" is defined as one in which at least 30% of the population is made up of students.) The results, which list the college town, the college or colleges located there, and the percentage of stressed tweets:

Most stressed college towns

  1. Berkeley, California; UC-Berkeley; 42.7%
  2. Cambridge, Massachusetts; Harvard; 34.5%
  3. (tie) Iowa City, Iowa; University of Iowa; 30.9%
  4. (tie) College Park, Maryland; University of Maryland-College Park; 30.9%
  5. East Lansing, Michigan; Michigan State University; 30.4%
  6. Stanford, California; Stanford University; 30.3%
  7. Ann Arbor, Michigan; University of Michigan-Ann Arbor; 29.7%
  8. Charlottesville, Virginia; University of Virginia; 29.4%
  9. Notre Dame, Indiana; University of Notre Dame, Saint Mary's College; 29.2%
  10. Ithaca, New York; Cornell; 29.1%

Least stressed college towns

  1. West Lafayette, Indiana; Purdue University; 15%
  2. Lawrence, Kansas; University of Kansas; 18.3%
  3. Normal, Illinois; Illinois State University; 20.3%
  4. Starkville, Mississippi; Mississippi State University; 21%
  5. Bozeman, Montana; Montana State University; 21.4%
  6. Manhattan, Kansas; Kansas State University; 22.2%
  7. Oxford, Ohio; Miami University-Oxford; 22.2%
  8. Amherst, Massachusetts; University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Amherst College, Hampshire College; 22.3%
  9. Oxford, Mississippi; University of Mississippi; 23.2%
  10. Tuscaloosa, Alabama; University of Alabama; 23.5%
Read the full rankings. (Or check out other notable lists.)

