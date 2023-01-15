This University Has the Most Stressed-Out Students

UC Berkeley is known as a "workaholic" school, according to the online learning platform Preply, and that may explain why the university's students appear to be the most stressed-out in the nation. Preply analyzed student tweets from college towns during the fall semester and assessed them for stress with a machine-learning tool. (For purposes of the survey, a "college town" is defined as one in which at least 30% of the population is made up of students.) The results, which list the college town, the college or colleges located there, and the percentage of stressed tweets:



Most stressed college towns



Berkeley, California; UC-Berkeley; 42.7% Cambridge, Massachusetts; Harvard; 34.5% (tie) Iowa City, Iowa; University of Iowa; 30.9% (tie) College Park, Maryland; University of Maryland-College Park; 30.9% East Lansing, Michigan; Michigan State University; 30.4% Stanford, California; Stanford University; 30.3% Ann Arbor, Michigan; University of Michigan-Ann Arbor; 29.7% Charlottesville, Virginia; University of Virginia; 29.4% Notre Dame, Indiana; University of Notre Dame, Saint Mary's College; 29.2% Ithaca, New York; Cornell; 29.1%

Least stressed college towns