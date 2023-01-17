Failed GOP Candidate 'Masterminded' Shootings at Democrats' Homes: Cops

Police say a failed Republican political candidate hired four men to carry out shootings at the homes of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico. Solomon Pena, who has previously declared his support for Donald Trump and may have attended the January 6 Capitol riot, lost his bid for a state House seat in the last election, refused to concede, and blamed election fraud, Axios reports. The shootings took place at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators in December and January, and police believe Pena was present for at least one of them, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

Police also say that in November, Pena had gone to the homes of three of the officials who were later targeted in the shooting scheme, to complain the election, which he lost by a wide margin, was fraudulent. The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team surrounded a condo complex Monday afternoon, believing Pena may be armed, and announced, "Solomon Pena please come out with your hands up, we have the place surrounded." One man suspected to have been hired by Pena has been arrested and is facing federal drug trafficking and firearms charges, but the names of the other three suspects have not yet been released. (Read more New Mexico stories.)