Biden's Lawyers Accused of Worsening His Classified Mess

The controversy over the discovery of classified documents at President Biden's residence and at an old office continues to percolate. Even as the White House accuses Republicans of misconstruing the facts and having "no credibility" on the issue, the president's legal team is coming under heavy criticism for its handling of the whole affair. Coverage:

At the Washington Post, columnist Jennifer Rubin writes that two things can be true at once: Biden committed no crime, but "his lawyers' failure to conduct a thorough, proactive search created the appearance that the president was not being candid or cooperative." She wonders what his lawyers were doing in the weeks after the initial discovery in November, which wasn't immediately announced, and why the story has since come out in "drips and drabs."