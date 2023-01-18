Netflix's Next Flight Attendant Could Be Very Well Paid

Netflix has a slot open on its "dream crew," and applicants don't need to know the difference between a gaffer and a key grip. That's because this crew isn't focused on the company's TV and movie slate but on Netflix Aviation, and it's in search of a new flight attendant. The opening is on one of the company's private jets based out of San Jose, California, and the right candidate could end up with a pretty impressive salary: CNBC reports the market range provided by Netflix for the job is $60,000 to $385,000. The BBC points out that the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the average salary for flight attendants in the US at $62,280 a year.

Flexibility is a must, as the position involves "a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods." Unsurprisingly, "discretion" regarding the "confidential air transportation" is a must. But whoever lands the job will be part of the aviation team that "helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world." (Read the job listing here.)