Netflix's Next Flight Attendant Could Be Very Well Paid

Job listing suggests compensation tops out at $385K
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2023 12:10 PM CST
Netflix Has an Opening on Its 'Dream Crew'
The Netflix logo is pictured on a remote control in Portland, Ore., Aug. 13, 2020. Netflix said Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, that it plans to build a state-of-the-art production facility at a former Army base at the Jersey Shore that will cost more than $900 million, and create thousands of jobs.   (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Netflix has a slot open on its "dream crew," and applicants don't need to know the difference between a gaffer and a key grip. That's because this crew isn't focused on the company's TV and movie slate but on Netflix Aviation, and it's in search of a new flight attendant. The opening is on one of the company's private jets based out of San Jose, California, and the right candidate could end up with a pretty impressive salary: CNBC reports the market range provided by Netflix for the job is $60,000 to $385,000. The BBC points out that the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the average salary for flight attendants in the US at $62,280 a year.

Flexibility is a must, as the position involves "a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods." Unsurprisingly, "discretion" regarding the "confidential air transportation" is a must. But whoever lands the job will be part of the aviation team that "helps Netflix reach the world more efficiently and effectively so the company can continue to create joy around the world." (Read the job listing here.)

