Presley's Autopsy Wraps Up With a Question Mark

An autopsy has failed to reveal a cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley, who died last week at age 54. "The cause of death was deferred," meaning that "after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies," a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner tells CNN. Once that information is reviewed, a cause of death will be established. A public memorial for Presley will be held at Graceland in Memphis on Sunday morning, according to a statement.

Presley will be buried at the site alongside her son, Benjamin Keough, and near her father, Elvis, who died from heart failure at the 14-acre estate in 1977. Reports suggest his daughter likewise suffered a loss of heart function, including after she was revived. Grief expert David Kessler, who met with Presley days before her death, describes Graceland as "her happy place," per CNN. TMZ has video showing her grave being prepared there. The estate will now pass to her three daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, per People. (Read more Lisa Marie Presley stories.)