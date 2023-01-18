Missing Fisherman's Last Words: 'This Fish Is Huge'

Mark Knittle's friend says he hooked the fish, then went overboard
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 18, 2023 11:48 AM CST
Missing Fisherman's Last Words: 'This Fish Is Huge'
In this undated photo released by the Hawaii Police Department is Mark Knittle. Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for the Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said.   (Hawaii Police Department via AP)

Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday around 5am when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, the Star-Advertiser reports. "The friend heard Knittle say, 'The fish is huge,' then saw Knittle go overboard into the water," according to a police news release cited by the AP. The friend tried to grab the line but couldn't, and Knittle disappeared within seconds, the release said. The friend jumped in but couldn't see Knittle.

The Hawaii County Fire Department was helping the Coast Guard search from the sea and air. "Usually our incidents like this are along the coastlines. This is a different situation because it's out in the deep," said Darwin Okinaka, the fire department's assistant chief of operations. According to police, Knittle and his friend were 4 miles from the Honaunau Boat Ramp. "If there's a fish that's actually pulling him around, you don't know where he could go," Okinaka said. Ahi can weigh several hundred pounds. Police described Knittle as weighing 185 pounds.

(Read more missing person stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X