Woman, Boy Die in Rare Alaskan Attack

Fatal polar bear mauling took place in remote town of Wales
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2023 9:45 AM CST
Polar Bear Kills 2 in Remote Alaskan Town
In this June 15, 2014, file photo, a polar bear dries off after taking a swim in the Chukchi Sea in Alaska.   (Brian Battaile/US Geological Survey via AP, File)

Two are dead in a tiny Alaskan town after an interloping polar bear went on the attack. The AP, citing KTUU, reports the mauling took place Tuesday around 2:30pm local time in the village of Wales, located on the state's western Seward Peninsula. Alaska State Troopers note it appeared "a polar bear had entered the community" made up of about 150 mostly native Inupiaq people and "had chased multiple residents." A local grabbed their gun and fatally shot the bear as it attacked a woman and a boy, but it was too late—both victims died from their injuries, police say.

Although polar bear attacks remain rare in Alaska, they've started to grow in number as more ice melts, the bears' habitats recede, and the bears move inland. The BBC cites a 2017 Wildlife Society study that shows polar bear attacks on people have spiked since 2000, with the time period between July and December being peak encounter months, as that's when sea ice doesn't cover as much ground. The Alaska Department of Public Safety notes that officials from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, as well as additional police officers, "are working to travel to Wales as weather conditions allow" to investigate the attack, per ABC News. (Read more polar bear stories.)

