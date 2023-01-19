Congressman Seriously Hurt in Fall From Ladder

Florida congressman Greg Stuebe is recuperating in a hospital ICU after falling about 25 feet from a ladder, reports USA Today. Stuebe suffered unspecified serious injuries, but they are not seen as life-threatening. The 44-year-old had been cutting tree limbs outside his home in Sarasota on Wednesday, per Politico. “He is making progress and in good spirits,” reads a tweet from his official account. "We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation."

Stuebe, a Republican, has represented Florida's 17th District since 2019. The Hill notes that he just received a plum assignment to serve on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted get-well wishes on Thursday. The Washington Post notes that McCarthy's tweet came one day after he ended proxy voting in the House, meaning Stuebe will have to appear in person to cast any votes. (Read more congressman stories.)