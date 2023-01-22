Search Finds More Documents at Biden's Wilmington Home

Half-dozen papers marked classified are removed in 13-hour hunt in Wilmington
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 21, 2023 7:02 PM CST
President Biden walks from St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church on Saturday after attending Mass in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.   (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A more extensive search of President Biden's Wilmington home, conducted after Department of Justice investigators received full access to the Delaware house, uncovered additional classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said Saturday night. Six documents with classified designations were removed, some of which dated to Biden's tenure in the Senate and some to his vice presidency, the New York Times reports. Bob Bauer said investigators also took handwritten notes of Biden's to review, per the Washington Post.

The search lasted from about 9:45am till 10:30pm Friday, Bauer said, and "covered all working, living and storage spaces in the home." Investigators had access to material including "memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," he said. A White House lawyer said neither the president nor first lady Jill Biden were home at the time, but Biden personal attorneys and members of the White House Counsel's Office were present. Bauer said that the president offered the access and that the Department of Justice asked that the search not be publicized beforehand. Until now, all of the classified documents discovered in the investigation were found by Biden's lawyers, per CNBC. (Read more President Biden stories.)

