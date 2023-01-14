Six Classified Pages Were Found This Week: White House

White House officials said Saturday that a total of six pages of classified documents were discovered this week in President Biden's house in Delaware. Five were found hours after they acknowledged Thursday that one page had been spotted in a room off the garage, aides said. Richard Sauber, a White House lawyer, had said Thursday that the page was left untouched until Justice Department officials could remove it. In a statement Saturday, Sauber said once they arrived at the house, "five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages," the New York Times reports.

After the Wilmington house was searched, Biden's lawyers went to the president's house at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and searched it, according to a timeline released Saturday. "No potential records were identified at the Rehoboth Beach residence," says the timeline, which was provided by Biden personal attorney Bob Bauer. Biden's team has been criticized for not being more forthcoming about the discoveries of classified information in unauthorized places, and the revelations Saturday appeared to be in response, per the Washington Post.

"The President's personal attorneys have attempted to balance the importance of public transparency where appropriate with the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation's integrity," Bauer's statement said, referring to the possibility of publicly oversharing information affecting an ongoing investigation. He added that the Biden lawyers can't be certain they've found all the outstanding documents. Now that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate, Bauer said, future questions will be referred to Robert Hur. (Read more President Biden stories.)