10 Dead in Mass Shooting at Dance Club Near LA

Gunman opens fire in Monterey Park, which has a large Asian population
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 22, 2023 5:28 AM CST
Updated Jan 22, 2023 6:26 AM CST
A police vehicle near the scene of the shooting.   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Another mass shooting in the US has left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded. A gunman opened fire at a dance club about 10:30pm Saturday in Monterey Park, California, reports the Los Angeles Times and CBS Los Angeles. Police say the shooter remains at large. The city of about 60,000 people has a large Asian population and is located about 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles, notes the AP. The shooting took place amid celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year that had attracted thousands to the area. The owner of a nearby seafood barbecue tells the Los Angeles Times that three people ran into his restaurant and said a man with a semiautomatic gun and multiple rounds of ammunition had opened fire.

Another person says a friend was in a bathroom at the dance club when the shooting began, and she told him she emerged to see the gunman shooting indiscriminately. She escaped and ran to the friend's home. A neighbor tells CBS that the gunshots did not immediately cause alarm because they sounded like fireworks amid the new year celebrations. Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said people were "pouring out of the location screaming" when officers arrived on the scene. This summary has been updated with new details. (Read more mass shootings stories.)

