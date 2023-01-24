Princess Eugenie Pairs Her News With Candid Photo

She's expecting a second child
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2023 3:06 PM CST
Princess Eugenie Expecting Her 2nd Child
This is an undated handout photo released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 of Princess Eugenie with her son August.   (Mr Jack Brooksbank /Buckingham Palace via AP)

There's a new royal baby coming, and it's set to be 13th in line for the British throne. Buckingham Palace on Tuesday confirmed that Princess Eugenie is expecting her second child this summer, having given birth to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021. She married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.

The BBC reports the child will sit between August (12th) and King Charles' brother Prince Edward (14th) in the line of succession, and will be "a plain Miss or Master" in terms of title. Eugenie, 32, is the niece of King Charles and the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. Her mom weighed in on her Instagram post sharing the news—which shows August nuzzling his face into Eugenie's belly—writing, "Granny heaven." (Read more Princess Eugenie stories.)

