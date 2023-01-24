Cops: Man 'Just Started Shooting' at Convenience Store

3 dead in Yakima, Washington shooting
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 24, 2023 4:43 PM CST
3 Dead in 'Random' Shooting at Convenience Store
A Yakima, Wash., firefighter washes blood off the ground following a fatal shooting at a Circle K convenience store at the intersection of East Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street in Yakima, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.   (Emree Weaver/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP)

Authorities closed portions of several roads Tuesday as they searched for the suspect in an apparently random shooting at a Yakima, Washington, convenience store that left three people dead. Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said officers found the victims dead at the Circle K convenience store about 3:30am. Murray said police have security camera video and eyewitnesses from the store. "There was no apparent conflict between the parties," Murray said during a news conference. "The male just walked in and started shooting." Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims but said the suspect—identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, of Yakima County—should be considered armed and dangerous.

He drove away in a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, heading toward the suburban community of Moxee on Highway 24, Murray said, "This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said. "We don’t have a motive." Police converged on a home across a road from a storage facility on the outskirts of the city of nearly 100,000 residents about 140 miles southeast of Seattle, the AP reports. Court records listed a home in the area as a previously known address for Haddock.

Haddock appeared to have little criminal history. He was arrested in March 2020 after police saw him in a car that had been stolen from a woman who had left it running; he ran from officers who pulled him over, according to charging documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court, and he reported being homeless. He successfully completed a diversion program, despite twice violating its terms by using methamphetamine or heroin, and the charges were dismissed in December 2021. (Read more Washington state stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X