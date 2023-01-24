Cops: Man 'Just Started Shooting' at Convenience Store

Authorities closed portions of several roads Tuesday as they searched for the suspect in an apparently random shooting at a Yakima, Washington, convenience store that left three people dead. Yakima police Chief Matt Murray said officers found the victims dead at the Circle K convenience store about 3:30am. Murray said police have security camera video and eyewitnesses from the store. "There was no apparent conflict between the parties," Murray said during a news conference. "The male just walked in and started shooting." Police did not immediately release additional details about the victims but said the suspect—identified as 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, of Yakima County—should be considered armed and dangerous.

He drove away in a gray or silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, heading toward the suburban community of Moxee on Highway 24, Murray said, "This is a dangerous person and it’s random, so there is a danger to the community," Murray said. "We don’t have a motive." Police converged on a home across a road from a storage facility on the outskirts of the city of nearly 100,000 residents about 140 miles southeast of Seattle, the AP reports. Court records listed a home in the area as a previously known address for Haddock.

Haddock appeared to have little criminal history. He was arrested in March 2020 after police saw him in a car that had been stolen from a woman who had left it running; he ran from officers who pulled him over, according to charging documents filed in Yakima County Superior Court, and he reported being homeless. He successfully completed a diversion program, despite twice violating its terms by using methamphetamine or heroin, and the charges were dismissed in December 2021. (Read more Washington state stories.)